River Valley Artists Guild presents 'It’s Summertime!'

Artists with the River Valley Artists Guild will celebrate the visual beauty of summer’s diversity in "It’s Summertime!"
The guild's Art About Town program features shows both online and inside Port Jervis locations.
The online show may be seen at rivervalleyartistsguildofportjervis.com/online-show-its-summertime.html.
The brick and mortar show is planned for July 1 to Aug. 30 at five venues: Gios Gelato Café, City Hall, Port Jervis Free Library, Bon Secours Hospital and Deerpark Town Hall.
Says the guild: "Summer provides us with a visual banquet of diversity, from exquisite and rare plant life to common weeds. If it has roots, shoots, flowers and leaves, is waxy, fragile, sturdy or brittle, terrestrial or aquatic-it’s a very diverse, wide-open theme."
For more information email susanmiiller@yahoo.com or visit rivervalleyartistsguildofportjervis.com.