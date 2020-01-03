Rogers to take you back to Da Vinci

Mark Rogers takes you back to the Italian Renaissance to look at the influence and works of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Da Vinci and Michelangelo: The Titans Experience are $25.

Revel in an unforgettable journey through the Renaissance, as you relive the most exceptional artistic period in history. Da Vinci and Michelangelo: The Titans Experience is an experience unlike any other. This extraordinarily unique and awe-inspiring, breakneck, multimedia journey takes you through the glory years of the Italian Renaissance with da Vinci and Michelangelo as your guides. Mark Rodgers' presentation is powerful and passionate. The presentation includes 3D animations of the various Da Vinci inventions, along with images and movies of his sculptures, codices and artwork of both the artists. Rodgers' energy and passion are infectious, and you will quickly find yourself reeled into his world.

Some famous artwork which is explored during the show includes the Statue of David, Mona Lisa, Sistine Chapel, Da Vinci's magnificent machines among countless others "da Vinci and Michelangelo has everything that everyone can relate to," Rogers said. "The impact of everything they said and did can be found in our lives today."

Mark Rodgers is Director of the da Vinci Machines & Michelangelo Exhibitions for North America. The performance showcases the legendary geniuses at their very best and analyzing their work through a modern lens. The show isn't focused on telling their story but wants to be an insightful exploration of da Vinci and Michelangelo's many creations.