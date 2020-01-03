Sam Reider and the Human hands to wrap up January Thaw

Centenary Stage Company wraps up its 2020 January Thaw Music Festival with Sam Reider and the Human Hands. The performance will take place at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 25th at 8 p.m.

A jazz pianist turned folk musician, Sam Reider has spent the last eight years redefining American roots music on the accordion. He is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist and singer that is making waves at the intersection of the jazz and Americana worlds. Reider has been featured on Marian McPartland’s “Piano Jazz” on NPR, the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, toured in seven countries overseas and appears regularly at Jazz at Lincoln Center and major festivals nationwide. He was awarded "Best Americana Album" by the Independent Music Awards for his work with Silver City Bound and has toured as a musical ambassador for the U.S. Department of State in eight countries overseas.

The Human Hands are a collective of virtuoso acoustic musicians based in New York City who have developed a cultish following and a reputation for mind-bending sets of high-energy, improvised music. This groups includes some of the finest artists in American roots music: Violinist Alex Hargreaves (Turtle Island Quartet, Sarah Jarosz, Béla Fleck), saxophonist Eddie Barbash (Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste and Stay Human), guitarist Grant Gordy (David Grisman, Darol Anger, Aoife O'Donovan), mandolinist Dominick Leslie (Michael Daves, Tony Trischka, Deadly Gentleman), guitarist Roy Williams (Stephane Wrembel), and bassist Dave Speranza (Jim Campilongo).

Tickets for Sam Reider and the Human Hands are $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for students and children under 12 in advance. As with all concerts, jazz and special programs, ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the event. The performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.