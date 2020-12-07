Santa visit and tree lighting at Holiday Market in the Park

Holiday Market in the Park brings the Hopatcong Marketplace to a new location, with a festive atmosphere for holiday shopping.

The market will be set up at Modick Park on Dec. 12, from 3 to 9 p.m. The town tree lighting and visit from Santa, organized by the Hopatcong Recreation Department, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. The head of the department, Cathy Millian, has joined forces with the Marketplace to spread holiday cheer with free hot chocolate, prepackaged cookies, and ornaments for the kids.

Stroll along the meandering pathways as you shop at a variety of local crafters, artisans and small businesses. Enjoy a meal and bring home some goodies from the different food vendors who will be set up along Nariticong Avenue.

“We have been a home to so many vendors during these uncertain times and have been able to provide a place for them to sell their goods and help their businesses thrive,” says Joyce Guarducci, volunteer and owner of Talullah’s Treasure.

“So many events have been canceled after the tightening of restrictions that continuing on and giving the community some sense of normalcy while following guidelines is more important than ever,” said Jim Puccio, chair of the volunteer committee and owner of Queen of the Hill Farm.

Bring some holiday magic to the market by donating a new, unwrapped toy to the Hopatcong Cub Scout Pack 88 collection for Toys for Tots. Other fundraisers at Holiday Market in the Park include Hopatcong Firehouse #4’s Christmas tree sale, Hopatcong Firehouse #3’s 50/50 raffle, and Hopatcong Ambulance Squad’s custom stocking fundraiser. Plus, just as the Hopatcong Marketplace has been all year, Holiday Market in the Park is a fundraiser for the Hopatcong Community Center.

For more information about the vendors, visit FarmToArtFUN.com.