See how maple syrup is made at Lusscroft Farm open house

Wantage. Ever wonder how maple syrup is made? Volunteers will give live demonstrations at the historic Lusscroft Farm, including how to tap maple trees, collect the sap, and make the delicious syrup.

The open house will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Fresh maple syrup will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Admission is free, to limit capacity, a ticket must be reserved in advance for every member of every party that enters. Visits will be restricted to 30 minutes. After that, visitors may explore other areas of the Lusscroft property, including the trails. Masks must be worn.

Funds raised from syrup sales support the maple sugaring project at Lusscroft Farm, which is located at 50 Neilson Road, Wantage, N.J. To reserve a ticket, call 973-875-4800 or visit lusscroftfarm.org.

The open house is presented by The Heritage and Agriculture Association in cooperation with the New Jersey Tree Farm Program, the New Jersey Society of American Foresters, and the New Jersey DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry.