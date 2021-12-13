See master magicians up close at Sparta Avenue Stage holiday show

Sparta Avenue Stage will host its special “24 Karat Close-Up Magic show” on Saturday featuring three award-winning performers.

Meir Yedid, Thomas Solomon, and Eric DeCamps will be presenting some of their favorite magic, up close and live.

Yedid has appeared on many television shows, live shows, and lectures, and has served as an emcee at hundreds of functions. A performer of sleight-of-hand magic, Meir was in 1997 voted Magician of the Year by the Society of American Magicians in New York City. In 2003, he was the guest of honor at the prestigious 4F Convention, and in 2016 he was given the Milbourne Christopher Foundation Close-Up Magic Award for his lifetime achievements in the art.

Solomon has performed his award-winning magic at Bally’s MK, the Roxy, New York Comedy Club, “Magic at Coney” Island with shows Off-Broadway (Theatre of The Macabre), (Ellusions), and many other places. He has performed twice at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif., and is known as “The Thinking-Man’s Magician” and “The World’s Greatest Escape Artist.” He has performed 19 jailbreaks in his career both in the United States and overseas as well as a handcuff escape from a 20-pound ball and chain at the bottom of the Hudson River in New York.

DeCamps’ achievements include being voted magician of the Year by The Society of American Magicians. He was only the second person in the 119-year history of the Society to earn their prestigious Gold Medal for Excellence for Close-Up Magic. He is also the recipient of the distinguished Milbourne Christopher Award for Close-Up Magic. EHe was a headline performer at former New York City nightclubs like The Magic Towne House and Mostly Magic, where he learned, refined, and mastered his craft.

“We are excited to have a triumvirate of three impressive magicians for these special holiday shows,” said proprietor Joe Garsetti. He said Yedid and DeCamps will be in Las Vegas next month performing their acts at the Society of American Magicians Medal Gala Show.

“We are delighted to have these three amigos share their craft at the stage and look forward to feeling like a kid again in the midst of a busy holiday season,” Garsetti said.