Snooki to record in area

A special live recording of the podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey will be recorded at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 pm.

Tickets are $19-$99.

"Our podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey is basically our time to gossip about celebrities," Snooki says. "We are super excited to be bringing this on the road. Our live show will consist of us doing an episode of our podcast, talking about celeb gossip, current events and exciting news that's going on in our lives! We will always be doing audience interaction like playing games and answering fans questions. We always try to surprise the audience with a surprise guest/performance."

International television personality, New York Times Bestselling author, and entrepreneur Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has quickly become a household name over the years and continues to take the entertainment industry by storm. She was first introduced to audiences in 2009 on the record-breaking, MTV reality series "Jersey Shore." The series garnered record ratings for MTV, making it the network's most viewed series telecast ever, drawing in over 8 million viewers at its peak.

From 2009-12, Nicole, known lovingly as "Snooki," captivated audiences with her trendsetting pouf hairstyle, small stature, acrobatic moves on the dance floor, and unique phrases that integrated themselves into American pop culture. In 2018, the hit series returned to MTV as "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," reuniting Nicole with her roomies and giving the series their biggest ratings to date after six years off the air. The third season is currently airing on MTV.

Aside from her work in television & writing books, Nicole has become a bonafide brand with her online store, TheSnookiShop.com that includes apparel, footwear/slippers, perfume, sunglasses, cosmetics, jewelry, headphones, phone/tablet accessories, handbags, apps, hair products, tanning products and the Snookini swimwear line. The Snooki Shop opened as a storefront in Madison, New Jersey in 2018 selling products a variety of original products and ones from the online store. She also operates her own budget-friendly Etsy shop, Nicole's Craft Room, which features homemade goods like mugs, jewelry and more, has a 5-star rating from Etsy shoppers. Additionally, Nicole has developed a passion for fitness and working out over the course of her three pregnancies and has become an advocate for healthy living and staying fit for moms of all shapes and sizes.

Nicole currently lives in East Hanover with her husband, Jionni LaValle and their three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo.