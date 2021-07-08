Sparta Historical Society presents a full summer season this year

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum is offering a complete summer arts season this year.

Rita Joyce is the exhibit guest artist, and many performing artists will be visiting throughout the summer.

The Sparta Historical Society presents “Rita Joyce: Evolution of an Artist.” Joyce will be displaying her paintings from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of July and August.

Originally from California and now living in Sparta, Joyce began painting as a young girl. However, it was her first sale, when she was 17, to a popular soap opera actress that got things started. She is known for her original paintings that capture and reflect shadow and light with a vibrant pallet.

Joyce works in oils, watercolors and mixed media, often enhancing her work with metal leaf, powder and collage. Her subjects are wildlife, florals, natural forms and abstracts.

Since moving to Sparta, the autumn and winter seasons have whispered to her and tapped her creative psyche. “Sparta is a magical place full of inspiration,” she said.

Enjoy a diverse group of entertainers outside on the performance deck, which was added to the museum in 2019. Performances will be held every second and fourth Sunday after the museum closes at 4 p.m. Bring your chair and picnic basket. Members are admitted free and nonmembers pay $15.

The following performances have been scheduled:

● July 11 — Florian Schantz Jazz will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Roaring ‘20s

● July 25 — Cornerstone Playhouse Cabaret will perform magical Disney songs

● August 22 — Brass Quintet & String Quartet ensemble from Sussex Symphony Orchestra will perform

Visit vankirkmuseum.org for more detailed information about each performance.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Council of the Arts through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.