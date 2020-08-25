Sparta pediatrician writes children’s book with a poignant message

Sparta resident Dr. Jill Garripoli Pedalino has been a pediatrician for the past 14 years and recently released a children’s book titled “The Universe is Listening.” During her time as a pediatrician, she’s come to know all about kids and what makes them tick.

“My goal with this book is to remind all the children of the world that they are very powerful, and no matter what their circumstance or what is going on in the world around them, only they can control the way they feel,” she said. “I want them to trust that there is a greater force watching over them, guiding them to be the best versions of themselves. After speaking with my patients who have read my book I know that even the little ones can find empowerment from the words of this book.”

Pedalino never intended to write a book, but watched her husband write his own book, “Celebrate Life.” She saw the passion he put into it, how time-consuming it was -- and, in the end, how rewarding.

“Back in the summer of 2018, I found myself investing more energy and free time than ever before in my life learning as much as I could about self-improvement, optimizing my nutrition, sleep, and fitness, and understanding stress and how to mitigate it in my life,” Pedalino said. “I have been very interested in the Law of Attraction for a while now, and my readings and research over the years have elevated my understanding of the ‘big picture’ of why we are here and have helped me see that there is a broader perspective.”

‘A deliberate creator’

One summer day, as she sat at her desk, it seemed as if she received a “download of sentences.” She jotted them down as if she was taking notes.

“When I looked at what I had written, I realized it was the backbone of a children’s book,” Pedalino said. “Since I am a pediatrician and caring for children is my passion, I discovered that I wrote these words so that every child would have access to the simple truths of being a deliberate creator in this life.”

Pedalino believes that children arrive here aware of the information in her book. “Specifically, that we create our own reality and the Universe (or whatever you choose to call it) is meant to give us everything we ask for,” she said. “Medical school taught me all about child development and the reasons behind why children act as they do at each stage, but over the years I have come to know that there is a greater reason why, for example, toddlers have tantrums -- they came here knowing that it is their purpose to create an environment where they can be happy and joyful and free to have everything they desire. It is the rest of us who unintentionally suppress the very nature of these wise little beings.”

Pedalino wrote the text for the book in about 20 minutes and, aside from tweaking a few words here and there, it just came to her.

“The book’s illustration was the most time-consuming part,” she said. “Once I told my husband that I wrote a children’s book, he immediately said, ‘Now we need to bring it to life, and we need the perfect illustrator to draw your vision.’”

The couple searched and found a talented young woman from Florida named Lina Safar who had illustrated a few other children’s books.

“Her artistry matched exactly what I saw for my book,” Pedalino said. “It took about six months for us to go back and forth over the phone and via email to come up with the final product of ‘The Universe Is Listening.’ I have never waited as eagerly for updates from anyone in my life. I feel like we were seeing the same images in our heads and I knew Lina understood my message.”

Sloppy thinking and stress

Pedalino says the message is evergreen. It doesn’t depend on current events, but rather “the often forgotten secret that we create our own reality, and when we act with deliberate intent, we will see the manifestation of it.”

“By reminding children that ‘sloppy’ thinking will lead to stress, anxiety, and physical ailments, this book teaches them that they can reverse their thinking and find their power in choosing to believe in positivity and happiness,” Pedalino said. “In the world that we live in, we see so many children trying to manage stress beyond what they should have to, and they simply do not have the coping tools and skills to handle everything that is thrown at them in a healthy way. Hearing a simple statement that you are the one who matters most in your life and you can control how you not only react to the world, but how you can shape your attitude going forward has the potential to be very inspirational to a young person who may not have been taught that before.”

Pedalino was born and raised in Rutherford, N.J., as the eighth of nine children.

“I was fortunate to observe the birth of a baby during a summer job at a local hospital when I was 18 years old, and I knew at that moment that I would spend my professional life caring for children as a doctor,” she said. “ I love and cherish the special role I have in the lives of the families for whom I care and I just as much enjoy my private home life with my husband and step-daughter. My family and I enjoy the outdoors immensely, and we spend time with our relatives every chance we get. My husband and I look forward each January to our annual sabbatical in Costa Rica where we own a home and spend time surrounded by the ocean and the mountains and the fresh air.”

“Dr. Jill,” as Pedalino is affectionately called by her patients, is an award-winning pediatrician, author, keynote speaker and owner of Healthy Kids Pediatrics.

To order her book, visit marcellopedalino.com.