Stanhope House reopens beer garden with food, music

Stanhope. Live music is back at The Stanhope House. While the iconic music club on Main Street in Stanhope has not been cleared to present music inside, it can now offer music outside in its beer garden, which will offer food, beer, and assorted cocktails, Thursday through Sunday, from noon to midnight each day. Among the solo and duo acts to appear coming days are Rick Barth, Adam Naj, Andrea Nies, Dave Rimelis, Kevin Defeo, Scott Nikens, Keith Borrelli, and Nick Kenna. For more information visit stanhopehousenj.com.