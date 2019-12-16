Steve Allan to be at Vernon Lights Festival

Steve Allan of WSUS will broadcast live from the Vernon Lights Festival on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 5-7 p.m.

Enter to win tickets to Gazillion Bubbles Show and spin our prize wheel for a chance to win tickets to the Crayola Factory, Mountain Creek Snow Tubing, Rutgers Men's Basketball or movie passes to Flagship Cinemas in Matamoras!”

Then, on Sunday, Dec. 22, it’s Vernon Day. All residents of Vernon will receive a 30 percent discount off admission with a valid ID showing their Vernon Township address.

Vernon Lights Festival also will be open for several important dates this holiday Season. In addition to the regularly scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday hours from 5-10 p.m., the festival will be open on Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 26. Also, they have added Monday, Dec. 30 and New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31. The festival will extend dates through Sunday, Feb. 2.

The Njswim team will be in the dome offering open registration for and gift certificates to swim lessons at Njswim Sparta and their other New Jersey locations.