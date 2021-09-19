Stillwater festival promises old-fashioned fall fun

The Historical Society of Stillwater Township is holding its 15th annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Stillwater Elementary School and at the Academy Museum.

Kicking off the day is a parade of antique tractors down Main Street, commencing at 9:30 a.m. The festival will run until 4:30 p.m.

Vendors are encouraged to sell their crafts. The public is invited to enter the “Apple Anything Contest.”

“Everyone’s welcome — young and old, people and pets, families and singles. Just show up and you will feel right at home in Stillwater,” said Roy Knutsen, co-chair of the festival. “It’s always a lot of fun.”

This year the festival will honor Stillwater native and long-time mayor Lisa Chammings.

“Her dedication to the town has fostered a commitment to the preservation of Stillwater’s rich heritage,” said Deborah Drumm, historical society president and festival co-chair. “Through Lisa’s work with the historical society, future generations of Stillwater residents will be able to enjoy this legacy.”

The Fall Festival will feature vendors, food served up by the crew at Garris’s General Store, a pony ride, hay wagon ride, museum tours, music, and games for the kids. Craft beer will be available at the museum.

For the first time in several years, the New Jersey Parks Department will open the Stillwater Grist Mill on Main Street for tours. Built in 1844 and listed on the National Register of Historic Properties, it was the last working water-powered grist mill in New Jersey, shutting down its turbine in the 1950s. It was briefly resurrected in the 1970s by two local farmers. The mill is an excellent example of 19th-century sustainable technology, and a rare treat for all.