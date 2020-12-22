Sullivan County Dramatic Workshops launches The Poets Circle

South Fallsburg, NY. The Sullivan County Dramatic Workshops is offering poets the opportunity to express their poetic creativity by showcasing their original works in its first-ever virtual Poets Circle. Audition dates are: Sunday, Dec. 27, at 6-8 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 28, at 7:30-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 2, at 6-8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 3, at 7:30-9 p.m. Performances will be held the weekends of Jan. 22 and 29. Auditions can be in person held at the Rivoli Theater at 5243 Main St., South Fallsburg, N.Y., or via Zoom. To schedule an audition email Keith Prince at keithprince.scdw@gmail.com.