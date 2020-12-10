Sussex County Library is offering many online events this month

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is offering a wide variety of online events for all ages the week of December 14:

● Monday, December 14 at 11 a.m. – They Called Her “Honeybear.” Gail Just-Cornelius, the first female State Trooper in New Jersey. Meet Gutsy Gail and learn about her barrier-breaking career as the first and only woman in her unit.

● Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m. – Holiday BINGO with Santa. It’s picture-board BINGO with a holiday theme. For ages 3-8.

● Tuesday, December 15 at 2 p.m. – Career Transition Tips via Zoom. Julie Wyckoff, of Customer Career Solutions, shares tips on transitioning careers no matter the cause. Topics will include career research, self-assessments, resumes, and using LinkedIn.

● Tuesday, December 15 at 4 p.m. – Let’s Make Snow – S.T.E.A.M. Program. What happens when you combine hair conditioner and baking soda? Join Ms. Jenise and find out! For children in Kindergarten through 4th grade.

● Wednesday, December 16 at 4 p.m. – Virtual Book to Movie Club. Join in the discussion of Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House. New club members always welcome.

● Wednesday, December 16 at 4:30 p.m. – Origami Club. Children are invited to learn a new origami craft each month. For ages 7 and above.

● Wednesday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. – Let It Snow Storytime. Winter-themed stories for all ages.

● Thursday, December 17 at 4 p.m. – Meet the Masters. Learn about different artists and the techniques that set them apart. Gather up your art supplies and work along with Ms. Diana to try the techniques at home. For ages 8-12.

● Friday, December 18 at 1 p.m. – Mindful Eating, Learn Powerful Techniques. Join registered dietitian and nutritionist, Linda Buckley, to learn powerful techniques toward having a relaxed, natural relationship with food in the context of a healthy lifestyle.

● Friday, December 18 at 3 p.m. – Minecraft Club. Go on a survival adventure, show off your building skills, and work as a team to create incredible maps and worlds. Each session is hosted on a safe and secure realm, with Discord voice chat on the Sussex County Library Teen Discord. For ages 10-15.

● Friday, December 18 at 4 p.m. – A Yummy Grinchy Christmas. Join teen volunteers Caitlin and Kelly for a spirited read-aloud of How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss, followed by a how-to on making delicious, chocolate covered Oreo reindeer treats! For ages 4 and up.

● Saturday, December 19 at 11 a.m. – Charlie Brown Holiday Party. Join the Youth Services gang for stories, songs and a craft as we celebrate this hopeful holiday tale. For ages 3 and above.

● Saturday, December 19 at 1 p.m. – Christmas and the Winter Solstice. Join Lifelong Learning professional, Jeff Kampf, for a journey through the history of winter solstice celebrations, a behind the scenes look at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a sprinkling of Christmas music and films, and the best Christmas markets around the world. For adults and older children.

● Saturday, December 19 at 3 p.m. – Holiday Cookie Party with The Kids Table. Children are invited to a virtual cooking class with The Kids Table. Menu item of the day – holiday sugar cookies! For ages 5-12.

All programs are presented via the Zoom online meeting platform. Register online at sussexcountylibrary.org/events or by calling your local branch, to receive reminders with Zoom links and access information.

In addition to extensive online programming for all ages, all SCLS locations are also open to the public, by appointment, Monday-Saturday. Library visits are scheduled for 45-minute increments starting at the top of each hour. Buildings are cleared at the 45-minute mark (e.g. 10:45, 11:45, etc.) to allow common touch surfaces to be sanitized before the next group of scheduled visits. Hours vary as each location is open one evening per week. For full schedule details call your local library or go online at picktime.com/scls.