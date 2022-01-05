Take A Hike! on the Bouchoux Trail

Have you heard of Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River’s Take A Hike! program? To get people to enjoy the outdoors and hiking, Upper Delaware has partnered with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the Pennsylvania Game Lands, Sullivan County, N.Y., Boy Scouts of America, and Damascus Township, Pa., to create the Take A Hike! program, which includes six local trails.

The Bouchoux Trail in Lordville, N.Y., can be found by turning off Route 97, onto Lordville Road, following it for 3 miles until coming to Bouchoux Road. Turn left onto Bouchoux Road and travel 2.8 miles until reaching the end of the road. The trailhead is on the left side at the end of the cul-de-sac. Managed in partnership with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the Bouchoux Trail offers one of the most photogenic views of the Upper Delaware River Valley and is one of the trails included in the Take A Hike! brochure.

The Bouchoux Trail is a moderately difficult two-mile out-and-back trail with a beginning that has a steep incline with uneven footing. The reward will be an amazing panoramic view of the Upper Delaware River Valley once you climb to the summit and get out to Jensen’s Ledges. The summit makes a great destination to enjoy a picnic lunch and appreciate the views.

To find the waterfall, bluestone remains, and the ledges, take the trails to the right once nearing the summit. The evidence of the area’s once booming bluestone quarrying industry can be seen in large bluestone piles in several areas along the trail. Dogs are also welcome on this trail but must be kept on a leash.

Earn the coveted Take A Hike! patch

When hiking Bouchoux Trail or any other trail it is always a good rule of thumb to be prepared by wearing sturdy shoes or hiking boots, bringing plenty of water, snacks, sunglasses, tick/insect repellant, binoculars, and a hat, and warm, waterproof layers, depending on the season. Please be respectful of this trail and remember that it is carry-in, carry-out. Please don’t litter.

If you find yourself enjoying the Bouchoux Trail, take a minute to post your adventures on Upper Delaware’s social media pages. You can tag @upperdelawarenps on Instagram and use #UpperDelaware #TakeAHike #SullivanCountyCatskills when posting on Facebook.

If you are seeking more hiking opportunities close by, look at the Trail Keeper (trailkeeper.org) page for plenty of hiking options throughout Sullivan County.

Upper Delaware’s “Take a Hike!” brochure highlights six local hikes and provides the names, locations, descriptions, and difficulty levels of trails all found in the Upper Delaware Valley. It also provides a checklist to keep track of the trails you’ve hiked which can be turned in upon completion at Upper Delaware’s park headquarters or the Zane Grey Museum as well as mailing to the park for the coveted “Take a Hike!” patch. For more information visit nps.gov/upde/planyourvisit/take-a-hike.htm or call 570-685-4871.