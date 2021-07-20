Take A Hike! on the Cobey Pond Trail

As a way to get people to enjoy the outdoors, Upper Delaware has partnered with the New York State Department of Conservation, the Pennsylvania State Game Lands, Sullivan County, N.Y., Boy Scouts of America, and Damascus Township, PA, to create the Take A Hike! program which includes six local trails.
Located in Masthope, Pennsylvania on PA Game Lands 316, the Cobey Pond Trail is one of the trails included in the Take A Hike! brochure.
The Cobey Pond Trail is a three-mile lightly trafficked loop trail near Lackawaxen Township. The gem of this trail is the pond itself and is good for all skill levels. The trail is family friendly with its flat terrain.
It can be a perfect starter trail for young hikers or can even be enjoyed while pushing a jogging stroller. Dogs are also permitted but must be kept on a leash. This easy trail offers several activities to enjoy whether it be bird watching, wildlife viewing, or wildflower identifying. With a combination of gravel roads and grassy mown wooded paths, this trail is best used from May through October.
Upper Delaware’s “Take a Hike!” brochure highlights six local hikes and provides the names, locations, descriptions, and difficulty levels of trails in the Upper Delaware Valley.
It also provides a checklist to keep track of the trails you’ve hiked which can be turned in upon completion at Upper Delaware’s park headquarters or the Zane Grey Museum as well as mailing to the park for the coveted “Take a Hike!” patch. This resource is available on the web at www.nps.gov/upde/planyourvisit/take-a-hike or by calling (570) 685-4871 and asking a park ranger to put a copy in the mail for you.
If you are seeking even more hiking opportunities close by, look at the Trail Keeper (www.trailkeeper.org) page for plenty of hiking options just across the river in Sullivan County, New York