Tap Pack to dance its way to Morristown

It's Rat Pack meets Tap dancing with The Tap Pack comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29-$69.

The Tap Pack is a high energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous "Rat Pack" which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. With dazzling performances on stage, dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, The Tap Pack is a modern twist on the classic Rat Pack. They infuse tap dance with swing music and witty banter.

The Tap Pack is a taste of a new, highly entertaining act featuring some of Australia's finest tap dancing performers tapping up a storm. With credits on stage, film and television and with over 20 musical theatre productions between them, The Tap Pack is pure entertainment. They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style.

Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard and Thomas J Egan, having been friends for many years, created The Tap Pack in 2013.