Taste of Newton returns with ‘From the Garden’ theme

A Taste of Newton is back this year, offering the chance to dine at numerous area restaurants in one night, and bringing together the community for food, festivity, and fun.

This year’s theme is “From the Garden” featuring locally grown produce. Participating restaurants will present dishes using fresh ingredients that can be grown in or are native to Sussex County.

The event, to be held on Monday, Sept. 13, is sponsored by the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce to introduce diners to new restaurants and culinary businesses and new dishes from longtime establishments. A portion of the ticket sales supports the chamber’s culinary scholarships, which gives money to students pursuing further education and careers in the food industry.

This year’s sponsors are Thorlabs and Teyma General Contractor. The rain date is Sept. 20.

Tickets are on sale at GreaterNewtonCC.com/Taste. Single tickets are $50 and reserved tables of eight are $360.

Discounts are available to students with a school ID. There is also an option to donate to a Restaurant Relief Fund that will be split evenly among participating restaurants to assist with their operating expenses.

For more information visit GreaterNewtonCC.com.