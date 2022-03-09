The joy of getting to know others, and yourself too, at TriVersity’s first-Saturday open house

TriVersity-The Pride Center held its first-Saturday open house on March 5.

There was standing room only as people kept coming. Many stayed and made new friends, tucking into Danish pastries, muffins, and coffee.

It was a TriVersity first-Saturday open house, held on March 5 at 201 West Harford St. in Milford. The Pride Center plans many more of them, in the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot.

One woman who spoke to the paper anonymously said she came to the open house to find out if she were gay or straight. She had gay experiences in college then later married, twice. One marriage lasted for 17 years and the other for 30. She worked as a teacher in a private school.

Someone told her she could be bisexual. She talked with other lesbians at the open house to learn more.

She said she was hesitant to come because she was older, but decided to take a chance. She walked right through TriVersity’s door — and was so glad she did, she said, looks forward to returning. Others at the open house agreed they too planned to attend another first-Saturday meeting.

Miss it? Call Debra Longo at 570-856-2858, and she’ll fill you in on everything you need to know about TriVersity-The Pride Center.

For more information visitriversitycenter.org.