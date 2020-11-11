The scavenger hunt is on: Learn local history, win prizes, get a bobblehead

The Pike County Historical Society is offering a fun-filled and educational way to engage in the history of our area.

A scavenger hunt that will encompass Milford Borough, the grounds of Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford Cemetery, and Firefly Park in Matamoras will be offered, with questions and riddles to be answered by visiting these sites. The hunt can be completed at your leisure, with a deadline for all answer sheets, and a few pictures, to be submitted by Dec. 17, either by email or in person.

The entry fee for this event is $25 and includes your very own Lincoln Bobble Head doll – which is key to the contest – as the hunt requires pictures of Lincoln at various locations within the hunt.

All entries submitted by the deadline, with all questions and tasks completed correctly, will qualify for a grand prize raffle, with first place being a private tour of the Columns Museum’s collections and dinner for four served in the Lincoln Room of the museum on a date of your choice. Second place is two Columns “Artifact” tee-shirts. And third place is four passes to the museum, good for one year.

Everyone who participates is a winner – not only for wanting to further your knowledge of Pike County History – but you get to keep the Lincoln Bobble Head as a memento of your participation and as a thank you for your support of the historical society

To reserve and pickup your Abraham Lincoln Bobble Head – available now – and your list of tasks and questions, email pikemuse@ptd.net to arrange pickup; or stop in the museum any Wednesday between 1 to 4 p.m. to register in person.

The winners will be announced and notified on Dec. 18 on the Facebook page of the Pike County Historical Society and Columns Museum.