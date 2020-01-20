Home
Home
Entertainment
'The Weight Band' to perform at Newton Theatre
A&E. Enjoy the music of "The Band" performed by "The Weight Band" at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street in Newton. For tickets visit skypac.org.
New York
/
20 Jan 2020 | 01:01
The Weight Band
If you go:
Who: The Weight Band
Where: Newton Theater- 234 Spring St, Newton, NJ 07860
When: 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Tickets: $29-$44. Purchase tickets via skypac.org.
Web site: www.theweightband.com.
