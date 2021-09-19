Time for vendors to register for Sparta Day

Sparta. The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta will be hosting the 46th annual Sparta Day, sponsored by Franklin Sussex Auto Mall.

Sparta Day is a family event that attracts thousands of people from Sparta and its neighboring communities. It is a vendor/craft fair and family fun festival that has become not only a fundraiser for local charities, but also a much anticipated community event.

This year, the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta plans on having activities for children, live entertainment, food and over 100 vendors. The event will be held at Station Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, rain or shine.

Additional major event sponsors include Culligan, Coronato Property Group and the Goddard School.

There are vendor booth spaces and sponsorships available. Interested businesses and organizations can register online at jwcsparta.org or send an email to jwcsparta@gmail.com to request information.