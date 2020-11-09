Vernon Camera Club seeks guest speakers

Vernon. The Vernon Camera Club, a well-established club of photography enthusiasts, is seeking guest speakers and presenters for their 2021 schedule. The group has interests in digital, film, color, black and white, and infrared photography using all types of cameras, including cell phones, “point & shoots,” and interchangeable lens cameras. They are open to a wide range of topics, from photo history, individual portfolios, techniques, composition, processing, color theory, and much more. Though the pandemic has required monthly meetings to be held online, the club will meet again in-person on Tuesday afternoons at the Vernon Community Center once they’re able. The club offers guest speakers, meet-ups, critiques, and contests, all in a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Photography, art, and design experts may email vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com to discuss a 2021 speaking opportunity.