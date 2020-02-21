Vernon Camera club to focus on family

Photographers are asked to photograph family and other events in advance of the Vernon Camera Club's next meeting at 2 p.m. on March 3 at the Vernon Senior Center.

Event photography consists of both candid and posed photographs. The interactive program at the Vernon Senior Center focuses on posing your subject in order to produce memorable photos.

Nancy Madacsi is the retired Centenary College Library Director. Upon retirement, she decided to pursue her interests in history and photography. She volunteers her time at the Sparta Historical Society, the Sussex County Historical Society and the Sparta Camera Club. The photographic collections of the historical society brought about the realization of the importance of photos as historical documents. Photos preserve the history of families, communities, and society. Nancy photographs community and historical society events with the goal of historic preservation.