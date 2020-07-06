Vernon resident sings with choir

Victoria Meneses, of Vernon, a music major at Susquehanna University,, went on tour with the Susquehanna University Choir from March 6-12.

Meneses graduated from Vernon Township High School.

The choir is the flagship choral ensemble in the Department of Music at Susquehanna University. The group performs in service of the institution on and off campus, presenting several concerts each year and touring annually. The choir prepares and performs religious and secular choral literature and the major monuments of the choral/orchestral repertoire.

Over the years, the choir has performed at the Salzburger Dom, Coventry Cathedral, Notre Dame de Paris, Chartres Cathedral, Palazzo dei Congressi di Firenze, Basilica di San Marco a Venezia, and the ancient Cathedral de Cuernavaca in Mexico City.