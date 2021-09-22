‘Wasp Woman’ to be shown at the Columns Museum

Join us on October 2nd in the Foundation Room at the Columns Museum, 608 Broad Street in Milford, PA., for rhe third annual showing of the last past vice president Miriam Seigel’s favorite film, “Wasp Woman!” will be shown at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Columns Museum Foundation Room.

Seigel was quite the film buff and when we showed her this little gem a few years ago she proclaimed it to be her “favorite movie ever!”

Wasp Woman is a 1959 horror story about a cosmetic company executive who injects herself with a secret serum - made from wasp jelly(?)- that seemingly reverses the aging process. Does it? You’ll have to make a reservation and join to find out!

call 570-296-8126 or email pikemuse@ptd.net to reserve! Only 20 seats available.