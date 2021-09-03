x
Well-behaved dogs cordially invited to PawsaThon fundraiser

Vernon. The 5K to benefit the Vernon Animal Shelter features music by Hi Energy Entertainment, free doggie treats, and door prizes.

| 03 Sep 2021 | 05:27
Leash up your pup and join the 5K PawsaThon walk to support the Vernon Animal Shelter.

The walk starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Maple Grange Park. DJ Hi Energy Entertainment will provide the DJ, and Oh My Dog will provide the free doggie treats. There will also be door prizes.

Dogs must be well-behaved, licensed, and socialized. But dogs are not required to participate. All are welcome.

Every $15 registration includes a training presentation by trainer and behaviorist Norma Overlook.

Lokai Rose Wildlife and Rescue will be on-site along with a bake sale and tee-shirts available for purchase.

Register at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Vernon/2021VernonPawsaThon. All proceeds go directly to the shelter.

ABOUT THE VERNON ANIMAL SHELTER
The Vernon Animal Shelter serves not only Vernon, but many of the surrounding communities. Every animal that comes to the shelter receives any necessary medical treatment.
The shelter partners to provide low-cost spay/neuter clinics, free rabies clinics, a TNR (trap, neuter, release) program for feral cats, and, of course, finding “furever homes” for all of the animals that find themselves at “Hotel Vernon.”
Donations of supplies such as cat food, dog food, kitten milk, kitty litter, towels, blankets and sheets are always welcome as well as gift cards to tractor Supply, local food stores, and Walmart.
For more information call the shelter at 973-764-7751.