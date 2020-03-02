Wine and food festival tickets on sale

The 12th annual New Jersey Wine & Food Festival at Crystal Springs Resort returns May 1-3 and tickets are on sale for all events.

The festival is a celebration of some of the world’s best wines and food from around the nation with events designed to allow food and wine lovers to meet and mingle with chefs and winemakers.

The weekend’s events include the signature Grand Tasting, a luxurious Wine Cellar dinner featuring wines from renowned winery Chateau Latour, the Top Chefs & Top Wines dinner, plus many exciting seminars with chefs, distillers and winemakers.

The festival’s charity partner and beneficiary is the Blind Ambition Coalition, a New Jersey-based organization whose mission is to promote a higher quality of life to individuals with disabilities by providing social networking opportunities, creating disability awareness, and establishing a strong community of disabled and non-disabled support. You can read more about the coalition and its programs here: www.blindambitioncoalition.com.