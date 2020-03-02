x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Wine and food festival tickets on sale

Hardyston. The 12th annual New Jersey Wine & Food Festival will be held at the Crystal Springs Resort from May 1-3 and tickets are on sale for all events. The Festival’s charity partner and beneficiary is the Blind Ambition Coalition.

New Jersey /
02 Mar 2020 | 03:41
    Wine and food festival tickets on sale
    Grand tasting chefs
    Wine and food festival tickets on sale
    Top chefs and top wines dinner.
    Wine and food festival tickets on sale
    Wine tasting
    Wine and food festival tickets on sale
    Biosphere After Party

The 12th annual New Jersey Wine & Food Festival at Crystal Springs Resort returns May 1-3 and tickets are on sale for all events.

The festival is a celebration of some of the world’s best wines and food from around the nation with events designed to allow food and wine lovers to meet and mingle with chefs and winemakers.

The weekend’s events include the signature Grand Tasting, a luxurious Wine Cellar dinner featuring wines from renowned winery Chateau Latour, the Top Chefs & Top Wines dinner, plus many exciting seminars with chefs, distillers and winemakers.

The festival’s charity partner and beneficiary is the Blind Ambition Coalition, a New Jersey-based organization whose mission is to promote a higher quality of life to individuals with disabilities by providing social networking opportunities, creating disability awareness, and establishing a strong community of disabled and non-disabled support. You can read more about the coalition and its programs here: www.blindambitioncoalition.com.

Friday May 1
7 p.m. - Fire in the Garden
8 p.m. - Top Chefs & Top Wines.
8 p.m. - Wine Cellar dinner .
Saturday May 2
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Seminars and tasting featuring a who’s who of the wine and spirits world
7 p.m. - The Grand Tasting (6:30pm VIP) features 40 restaurants from New York City and New Jersey with top wineries and distilleries.
10 p.m. - Biosphere After Party with DJ, open bar, live entertainment and more ($150)
Sunday, May 3
10 a.m. Champagne Brunch