Yellow Frame Church tour highlights five homes dressed for the holidays

The Yellow Frame Church will present its 28th Holiday Home Tour and Santa’s Gourmet Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 4 (snow date Dec. 11), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour begins at the church at 1 Yellow Frame Road in Fredon, where guests receive a self-guided map and brochure. Santa’s Gourmet Shop will be open during tour hours featuring home-baked goods, especially the famous Christmas cookies.

Masks must be worn and some other changes will be made to keep everyone safe. Tickets, Santa’s Gourmet Shoppe, and a take-out lunch will be located downstairs in Fellowship Hall. Entry to that area is from the paved driveway to the right of the church.

The tour showcases five unique homes beautifully dressed for the holiday season, beginning with a center hall colonial with an open concept that suits the needs of a family that loves to entertain.

The second home in Green Township is a “small, cozy home in the woods” with gorgeous Christmas decorations and artwork of local places done by family and friends. In recent years much landscaping has been completed. Walk the pathways, peek in the greenhouse, and enjoy the outside fireplace.

In Tranquility is the oldest house on this year’s tour, a Dutch Colonial built about 1910. Many additions/renovations have been made from the reclaimed wood wall in the living room, to the brick floor in the bathroom, and landscaping the entire property.

In Andover Township is a house that grew from an 850-foot ranch to its current 2,500 feet – all lovingly designed and built by the owners. A highlight at Christmas is the 12-foot-tall tree shining from the Palladian window.

A wooded lot in Hampton Township was purchased in 2012. It took eight years to develop the land into a farm with horse barn, paddocks, and finally a multilevel home high on a hill overlooking a quiet, pastoral setting.

Lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. consists of homemade quiche, soup, and cookies, as well as crudites, and beverage. Choose your own soup and quiche which will be boxed for you, ready for take-out.

Tickets are $32 for tour/lunch, $25 for the tour only. The take-out lunch is $12. To order tickets, email your name, phone number, and details of tickets desired to yfchurchoffice@gmail.com, or text or phone in the information to 973-262-3152.