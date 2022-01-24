Young artists to take the spotlight at Peters Valley School of Craft

The works of local high school students will fill the Sally D. Francisco Gallery next month, when the public gets to see their manifold talents expressed through ceramics, painting, photography, collage, textiles, jewelry, to mixed-media sculptures.

The Peters Valley School of Craft High School Student Exhibition returns for its tenth year, starting with an in-person opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, and continuing through Feb. 27. The sampling of work in this show represents the creative power of local youth.

This annual exhibition showcases work from students in grades 9 to 12 in the Delaware Water Gap region who are working in 2D and 3D craft media.

The exhibition will feature works from Delaware Valley High School, Newton High School, Wallkill High School, Fort Lee High School, Watchung Hills Regional High School, High Point High School, and Roxbury High School.

As an educational center, it is Peters Valley’s mission to cultivate the next generation of fine craft artists and supporters. By hosting this exhibition, the school encourages young artists to share their work with the world in a professional gallery setting.

This year Peters Valley is awarding additional scholarships at the Teens Arts Festival and Wallkill Valley Invitational Art Show. High school students are welcome to apply for scholarships directly at petersvalley.org.

In addition, Peters Valley will award one full-tuition Huber-Weyer scholarship to the “Best in Show” and certificates for second place and third place.