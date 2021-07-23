Voting is now open for the Queen of the Fair People’s Choice Awards

Miss Andover: Rachael Davis

Rachael, a dean’s list student at Bucknell University, has plans to one day work in computer science and software engineering. She loves STEM and is a mental health advocate; her internship at TalkSpace, a top online therapy service, combines those passions. She volunteers her time with the Ronald McDonald House, and by playing violin for seniors at local nursing homes during the holiday season. In her free time, Rachael enjoys coding, playing soccer, and hiking.

Miss Branchville: Kassidy Lynn Little

Kassidy is a high-achiever in various fields -- from sports to academics. The honors student is currently enrolled in SCC with future plans to become a medical assistant. She was recognized as “Miss Congeniality” as her senior superlative in 2020, and was also given the “Mental Toughness Award” for softball. Kassidy regularly volunteers for Pass it Along and the Branchville Fire Department. She enjoys playing sports, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors in her free time.

Miss Byram: Katarina Elizabeth Drace

Katarina is a member of multiple honors societies and Colorguard Captain for the Lenape Valley Marching Band. She is heading to University of Tampa to one day pursue a career in marketing. During the pandemic, Amanda sewed ear protectors for local nurses and doctors. She volunteers her time at Manna House and on weeklong mission trips with United Methodist Church. In her free time, Amanda enjoys singing, dancing, performing in musicals, and hiking throughout Sussex County.

Miss Frankford: Amanda Nelson

Amanda graduated in the top of her class with a 4.32 GPA - all while juggling four jobs, clubs, volunteer work, and sports. She was MVP of her cheer team and volunteers her time making care packages for the homeless, helping the elderly with technology at local retirement homes, and coaching the High Point Hawks, and tutoring children with special needs. She’s attending SCC in the fall, with plans to one day become an English Teacher. In her free time, Amanda enjoys snowboarding, painting, and cooking.

Miss Franklin: Samantha Karpowicz

In 2005, Samantha was Little Miss Franklin. Fast-forward to 2021, she’s back representing her hometown as Miss Franklin. Samantha, who is currently attending Ramapo College with plans to become a K-9 police officer or state trooper, regularly volunteers for her local American Legion an fire department. In her free time, Samantha enjoys being outdoors, running Spartan races, and going to country concerts.

Miss Fredon: Rose Homentosky

Rose is off to the University of Pennsylvania this fall, with plans to one day become an attorney. She graduated in the top ten students of her class at Kittatinny Regional High School -- where she was the first female (and second student) to get a perfect score on the Physics AP exam, was secretary of National Honor Society, and received an award from the science department. Rose is a Youth Tobacco Action Group volunteer and served as a delegate during Governor Murphy’s press conference regarding vaping. She’s won awards for her ballet skills, and enjoys hanging out with family and playing tennis in her free time.

Miss Green: Jennifer Nicole Ahmad

A member of multiple honors societies at TCNJ, Jennifer is pursuing her dream of one day becoming an animator or post-production professional in the entertainment industry. She spends countless hours volunteering for various community organizations, including Green Township Girl Scout Troop, Trenton Soup Kitchen, Mercer St. Friends Food Bank, and Green Township Summer Rec. In her free time, Jennifer likes to sew (she even makes dog toys for local shelters), paint, play the flute, and animate videos.

Miss Hamburg: Vanessa Hasbrouck

Vanessa, salutatorian of her class at Wallkill Valley Regional, will be attending Marist College in the fall to double major in English and economics -- and then plans to go to law school. She is actively involved in her high school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter, and was awarded first place for public speaking (and ranked in the top 14 nationally) at the FBLA State Leadership Conference. On top of being in multiple honors societies, Vanessa also volunteers her time with St. Jude’s Youth Group, Pass it Along, and the Littell Community Center. She enjoys dancing, crocheting, and making people laugh.

Miss Hampton: Autumn Kilduff

Autumn is dedicated to improving the lives of those in her community: she’s spent over 700 hours volunteering with the Lindsey Meyer Teen Institute, was a group leader at the Anti-Bullying Summit, and volunteered for both BARKS and Girls on the Run. She plans to continue helping others as a public health professional, with hopes to one day work on substance prevention programs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She’s currently enrolled in Drexel University’s competitive public health program, and enjoys teaching her service dog new tricks, singing, and reading in her free time.

Miss Hardyston: Emily Verrone

Emily, an SCC student, was awarded twice for her criminal justice studies. She has big plans to one day join the Passaic County Police force, and is currently working for the Wanaque Police Department as a police dispatcher. In her free time, Emily enjoys fishing, camping, exercising and gardening. She’s known for her stellar cooking and baking skills: she won the culinary throwdown at Sussex Tech four times, and regularly volunteered for the school’s bake sales and game dinners.

Miss Hopatcong: Emily Biller

Baker extraordinaire and honor roll student Emily is attending Fairleigh Dickinson University in the fall and majoring in business, with hopes to one day open up her own bakery. She’s already halfway there, fulfilling custom baking and cake decorating orders as “Creations by Emily.” The scholarship winner and honor roll student has sang at Carnegie Hall, volunteers with the Special Olympics, and enjoys girl scouting, skiing, and running in her spare time.

Miss Lafayette: Madeline Miller

Madeline, who graduated 11th in her class at High Point Regional, is is currently attending New Jersey Institute of Tech. The dean’s list scholar plans to one day work in marketing and the social media industry. Madeline loves running (she was cross country captain at HPRHS) and gardening. She is a 10-year member of 4-H Summer Blossoms Garden Club, and regularly volunteers with the Ag Food Booth at the NJ State Fair.

Miss Montague: Hannah Faillace

Hannah, a high honor roll student at High Point Regional, is an accomplished pianist and singer with her own YouTube Channel. During the pandemic, she dedicated her time to helping out the local community by delivering gifts to children during the holiday season, and by supporting “Homemade from the Heart,” which delivered meals to families in need. She’s an active volunteer for her church, and enjoys baking, dance and theater in her free time.

Miss Newton: Alexa Corinne Dodd

Alexa, an awarded athlete and Newton High School honors student, shares her skills with the community by regularly volunteering with local youth sports, from soccer to cheer. She’s a foodie and loves trying out new cafes and restaurants, which will work out well for her in the future - she plans to work as a travel nurse one day.

Miss Ogdensburg: Kristen Elizabeth Ciasullo

Kristen, a Centenary University student on track to becoming a forensic psychologist, juggles her love for acapella and music with school and volunteer work. When she’s not singing in her school’s acapella group, the Cyctones, she’s regularly volunteering at Newton Medical Center and local nursing homes. Kristen is passionate about upcycling, has a knack for jewelry design, and enjoys hiking in her free time.

Miss Sandyston: Jessica Southway

Jessica, an honor student, is en route to make her passion her career: she loves animals, and is currently attending SUNY Delhi to get her veterinary technician license. She volunteers her time at Tamerlaine Animal Sanctuary, and was Sussex County Future Farmers of America’s (FFA) Vice President from 2020 - 2021. She’s taken home top awards -- first and second place, respectively -- in floriculture and fruits and vegetables with FFA. In her free time, Jessica enjoys hiking, taking care of animals, fishing, floral design, singing and playing guitar.

Miss Stillwater: Ashley Geydoshek

Ashley is a National Honor Society student with plans to become a biochemist or a doctor. She is a talented cheer captain who shares her skills and time with local youth by volunteering as a cheerleading coach, and demonstrator for beginner ballet and tap classes. She also volunteers for multiple community services including the Sussex County Library and the Swartswood Lake Watershed Association. In her free time, Ashley enjoys cheerleading, dance, gymnastics, painting, and photography.

Miss Sussex: Vivienne Diaz

Vivienne is known for her work in the community. Before graduating in 2020, she was recognized with a citizenship award at High Point Regional High School. Vivienne regularly volunteers for Wantage United Methodist Church and enjoys performing in community theater, learning foreign languages, and baking in her free time. She currently is an honor student at Tougaloo College, and hopes to one day get her master’s degree in museum studies.

Miss Vernon: Jordana Mross

Jordana is working hard to one day become a Humane Law Enforcement Officer -- and eventually have her own cat rescue. She’s a regular at the Vernon Animal Shelter, where she’s spent over 300 hours volunteering. On top of juggling school and volunteering, the honor student also works for Vernon Township Animal Control. In her free time, Jordana likes to arrange barn homes for feral cats, work with aquariums, ride horses, and garden.

Miss Wantage: Sierra Rose Mae Walsh

Current University of New Hampshire honors student on track to become a biomedical research scientist. Sierra shares her knowledge and skills with the local community by volunteering with 4-H and Space Farms. As a member of multiple honor societies, Sierra has distinguished herself as a scholar and leader at her university, where she is a teaching assistant, learning leader, and admissions representative. In her free time, Sierra enjoys competing in poultry shows, advocating for sustainability, and participating in theater and swing dance productions.