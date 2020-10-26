Muggles are being invited to see a parade of fantastic beasts at the Natural History Museum (NHM).

Erumpents, snifflers, murtlaps, occamies - you’re invited to purchase tickets to see some of these magical creatures, but an obliviate spell will ensure you remember absolutely nothing after the event.

Which would be a great shame because the NHM is promising its new exhibition, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, will be one of the best it’s ever staged.

The show has been two years in the planning.

The NBA Finals have been done for a few weeks now, but those involved are still eager to talk about them. Most recently, Miami Heat president Pat Riley weighed in on the series, which saw his team fall in six games to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During an interview on Friday, Riley dished on a number of topics, including his desire to “stay the course” after such an impressive playoff run. In terms of the Finals specifically, he lamented the fact that Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo went down with injuries in Game 1, which he believes affected the outcome of the series. Via the Miami Herald:

I would like to see what it would be like with everybody whole. We’ll get our chance again. The Lakers have the greatest player in the game today in LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis.

“They beat us fair and squarely. But there will be always be that asterisk; if we had Bam and Goran 100 percent — Goran was our leading scorer [entering the Finals] — it might have gone to a seventh game.”

First of all, doing the whole “yeah they beat us fair and square” thing, then immediately claiming within the same sentence that there should also be an asterisk is just incredible. Bravo on that one.

It’s a tie-up with the BBC and Warner Brothers, who brought author JK Rowlings’ Harry Potter books - and their Fantastic Beasts spinoffs - to the big screen.

Muggles are being invited to see a parade of fantastic beasts at the Natural History Museum (NHM).

Erumpents, snifflers, murtlaps, occamies - you’re invited to purchase tickets to see some of these magical creatures, but an obliviate spell will ensure you remember absolutely nothing after the event.

Which would be a great shame because the NHM is promising its new exhibition, Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, will be one of the best it’s ever staged.

The show has been two years in the planning.

It’s a tie-up with the BBC and Warner Brothers, who brought author JK Rowlings’ Harry Potter books - and their Fantastic Beasts spinoffs - to the big screen.