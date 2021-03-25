Where in Highland Lakes?

Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Rick Thompson of Vernon gives a thorough answer: “That’s a fan snow gun, at mountain creek south, just outside the south lodge foot bridge, adjacent to the south lift.”

Spot on! Earl Hornyak of Ogdensburg writes, “This is view from the rear of the ski lodge at Mountain Creek South (which was still open this morning as I passed it on my way to the library).”

Others to get it right are Pamela Perler of Hamburg. Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes, and Ken Koenitzer of Wantage of Barry Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.