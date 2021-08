Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Highland Lakes? clue.

Jennifer Alfieri of Highland Lakes writes, “Bocci ball court on Breakneck Rd at the main clubhouse lake.”

Correct! Others to get it right are Jeffrey Roesch, Melissa Cappola, Keith Kliemisch, and Eevee Logan of Highland Lakes; and Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.