Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Highland Lakes? clue.

Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes writes, “This is the front of the United States Postal Service building located at 177 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes, N.J. 07422 (and thank goodness no, my photo is not on their bulletin board).”

Good thing! Rick Thompson of Vernon writes, “They previously were located over by beach 1, what is now an ice cream stand.

Others to get the answer right are Randolph Mowry, Kane ZuHone, George Delmonte, and Mikscole Dentedsoul, all of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.