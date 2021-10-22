Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Highland Lakes? clue.

“It’s pumpkin season at the Lake Wanda Store, located at 812 Canistear Road at the ‘Three Corners,’” writes Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes, who gives some background and a recommendation with his answer. “The store recently celebrated 50 years of serving our community. P.S. It makes me hungry for their great pizza.”

Hmmm, how about a pumpkin topping with that?

Randolph L. Mowry, Dana Verge-Krip, and Peter Wexler, all of Highland Lakes, also got the answer right.

Thank you for playing along.