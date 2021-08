Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Highland Lakes? clue.

“Located at 123 Route 94, the Women’s Health Care offices are associated with the Newton Medical Center and are located across the roadway from the Mountain Creek South Ski Lodge,” writes Burt C. Wyman III Barry Lakes.

Others to get the answer right are Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.