Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Highland Lakes? clue.

“Although another apparent victim of an infectious 2020, this sign appears on the front lawn of Three Corners Plaza at 188 Breakneck Road (at the intersection of Breakneck, Wawayanda, and Canistear Roads),” writes Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes. “Current businesses in the plaza include the Lewis Family Cutz barbershop and G&E Bait & Tackle, whose owner Travis Perrone planned the event and regularly decorates the lawn during various special holidays.”

Kendahl Shortway of Highland Lakes writes, “This is located in Highland Lakes, in the strip mall parking lot across from the Lake Wanda store!”

Thank you for playing along.