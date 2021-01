Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Sussex? clue.

Barbara Kellam-Scott writes that it’s at the “Lamp Post Inn, corner of 565 and Lake Wallkill Rd.

Correct! Others to get the answer right are Debbie Morris, Richard Malson, and Tim and Malou Carroll of Sussex and Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.