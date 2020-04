Congratulations to the readers who knew where to find last week's Where in Vernon? clue.

Those who correctly identified the detail as being at Vernon Valley Auto Body include Tracey Shauger, Kent Hollingsworth, Eric Beach, James J. Schalk, Charlie Man Dalrymple, Burt C. Wyman, Theresa Muttel, and Allison Slover. Great job folks!

Thank you for playing along.