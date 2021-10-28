The detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue sure got lots of recognition.

“The Tracks Deli, 65 Vernon Crossing Road at the flats!” writes Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon. “Supporting the wonderful officers of Vernon!”

Other readers to get the answer right are Christine Fletcher, Naomi Furrey, and Audrey Remes of Vernon; Dana Verge-Krip, Mikscole Kiasoul, and Randolph L. Mowry of Highland Lakes; Pamela Perler of Hamburg; Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes; and Denise Frapaul of Wantage. Superior job, players!

Thank you for playing along.