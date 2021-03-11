Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“Goodness, don’t anybody sneeze or we will lose power again!!! Highland Flowers & Gifts is located at 3 Church St, Vernon Township,” writes Burt C. Wyman III Barry Lakes.

Mieke Minchin of Sussex and Pamela Perler of Hamburg also got it right.

Here’s a late acknowledgement of the correct answer sent in by Penny Bates of Sussex of the previous week’s clue, the Dairy Queen in Vernon.

How about this next clue, which may also be found in Vernon -- where have you seen this steeple? If you think you know, visit advertisernewsnorth.com and click on the Fun & Games tab at the top of the page.

Thank you for playing along.