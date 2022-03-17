Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“Dairy Queen! Route 94 Vernon,” writes Bill Todd of Sussex.

“With its seasonal opening upon us, the Vernon Dairy Queen is located at 260 Route 94,” writes Christie Hadenuff of Highland Lakes, with an eye on the calendar.

Other readers who knew where to find the clue are Dan Riley of Barry Lakes; Rosetta J. Patterson, Mikscole Kiasoul, and Abby Alexander of Highland Lakes; and Deb Jamin of Vernon.

And before we go, a tip of the hat to Pam Perler of Hamburg, who submitted her correct answer to the previous week’s clue (“The George Inn, Route 94, McAfee, great place to eat”) just after press time.

Thank you for playing along.