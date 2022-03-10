By George, I think they’ve got it!

Congratulations to the many readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“It’s The George Inn on Rt 94 in McAfee,” Christine Fletcher of Vernon writes.

“The George Inn Restaurant & Tap Room was Established in 1872 and is located at 84 Route 94. It also offers package goods,” writes Christie Hadenuff of Highland Lakes.

Other readers to get the answer right are Bill Todd and of Sussex; Kenny Hoyt, Ky Ky Thompson, and Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon; Mikscole Kiasoul and Dan Riley of Highland Lakes; and Rayna Beach of Wantage. Capital job!

Thank you for playing along.