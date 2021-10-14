Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“The playground at Cedar Mountain school on Sammis Road in Vernon,” writes Rachel Cawley of Vernon.

Edward Snook of Sussex, Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes, Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon, and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes also got the answer right.

And a further message from Burt C. Wyman III, who wrote the following about last week’s answer: “UPDATED: This is the materials processing tower behind the new Joe Maggio Concrete with was previously called County Concrete Corp. located at 370 NJ-23 at its intersection with Cemetery Road. (NOTE: Although it has a Sussex mailing address it is actually in Wantage Township.)”

Thank you for playing along.