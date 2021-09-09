Congratulations to Burt C. Wyman III, the only reader who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

He writes that it may be found at “Pappa’s Garden Supply at 56 State Rt. 94 in Vernon Township.”

We did, however, get a couple of late answers to the previous week’s clue, received right after shuffling off the printer. Kudos to readers who knew the detail could be found at the Acme supermarket on on NJ-94N in McAfee/Vernon: Robyne Marie Martinez and Richard B. Thompson II, both of Vernon.

Thank you for playing along.