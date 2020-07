Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“Entrance of the town center,” writes Angela Hams of Vernon.

Others to get it right are Pamela Perler, Theresa Muttel, Burt C. Wyman, Mikes Cole, Gloria Fairfield, Rick Thompson, Carol Punturieri, and Adrienne O’Mealy.

Thank you for playing along.