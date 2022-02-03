Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Bob Springer of Vernon writes, “This is the Baldwin property and the offices of BBT Fuel and Krapf School Bus.”

Others to get the answer right are Christie Hadenuff of Highland Lakes, Bob Springer of Vernon, and Rayna Beach of Wantage.

We’ve also received some correct late answers to the previous week’s clue, Cherry Ridge Rifle Range, Range Road, Highland Lakes, including Joseph Dalrymple of Flagler Beach, Fla. (“Back in the day been there a few times!!”); James Schalk of Franklin; and Janice Bernhart and Kane ZuHone of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along!