Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Rick Thompson of Vernon provided a thorough answer: “Planter boxes made by Boy Scout Troop 404, and paid for by the Rotary club. They cover inactive fire hydrants along Main Street, including the one in this photo outside CVS at the corner of 94 and Main.”

That’s the one! Others to get the answer right are Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.