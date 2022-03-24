Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Christie Hadenuff of Highland Lakes offers some interesting background about this particular location: “This is the community beach and lake access area of Cliffwood Lake, which is located at Vernon’s southern-most section of Canistear Road. ‘Canistear Road — The Most Beautiful Road in the World’ even has its own Facebook page located here: facebook.com/groups/794882567532583.”

Others to get the answer right are Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon and Joyce Riley of Barry Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.